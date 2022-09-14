Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) closed Tuesday at $14.85 per share, down from $15.34 a day earlier. While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has underperformed by -3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN rose by 74.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.53 to $6.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.34% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PTEN. JP Morgan also Upgraded PTEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 26, 2022. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on April 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Piper Sandler December 21, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for PTEN, as published in its report on December 21, 2021. Citigroup’s report from December 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for PTEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

The current dividend for PTEN investors is set at $0.16 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PTEN is recording an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.19%, with a loss of -1.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.42, showing growth from the present price of $14.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PTEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PTEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PTEN has increased by 4.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 33,541,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $499.76 million, following the purchase of 1,561,448 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PTEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,121,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $369.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,800,309.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 485,567 position in PTEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.69%, now holding 9.04 million shares worth $134.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PTEN holdings by -4.20% and now holds 8.46 million PTEN shares valued at $126.1 million with the lessened -0.37 million shares during the period. PTEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.22% at present.