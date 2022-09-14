In Tuesday’s session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) marked $87.40 per share, down from $92.49 in the previous session. While Five9 Inc. has underperformed by -5.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIVN fell by -48.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $176.49 to $80.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on August 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for FIVN. MKM Partners also rated FIVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 04, 2022. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on May 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $129. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for FIVN, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Truist’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for FIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Five9 Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FIVN has an average volume of 899.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a loss of -1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $137.24, showing growth from the present price of $87.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Five9 Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIVN has increased by 3.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,369,552 shares of the stock, with a value of $624.92 million, following the purchase of 217,482 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in FIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 705,607 additional shares for a total stake of worth $439.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,480,809.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 1,180,177 position in FIVN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1815.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.07%, now holding 2.76 million shares worth $271.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its FIVN holdings by -16.76% and now holds 2.26 million FIVN shares valued at $221.69 million with the lessened -0.45 million shares during the period.