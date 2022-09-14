BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) marked $2.92 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.16. While BRF S.A. has underperformed by -7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRFS fell by -38.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.19 to $2.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on April 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BRFS. Goldman also Downgraded BRFS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6.10 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 28, 2021. Barclays May 17, 2021d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for BRFS, as published in its report on May 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from April 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BRFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BRF S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.71M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRFS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -5.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $2.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRF S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Allspring Global Investments LLC’s position in BRFS has decreased by -2.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,342,710 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.78 million, following the sale of -656,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in BRFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,965 additional shares for a total stake of worth $27.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,333,913.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its BRFS holdings by 8,141.72% and now holds 2.83 million BRFS shares valued at $8.47 million with the added 2.8 million shares during the period. BRFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.70% at present.