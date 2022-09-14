As of Tuesday, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (NYSE:TKC) stock closed at $3.26, down from $3.52 the previous day. While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has underperformed by -7.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TKC fell by -31.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.76 to $2.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.15% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2021, Goldman Downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) to Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on May 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TKC. JP Morgan September 04, 2018d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TKC, as published in its report on September 04, 2018. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Investors in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TKC is recording 619.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.01%, with a gain of 3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.80, showing decline from the present price of $3.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TKC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Shares?

The Telecom Services market is dominated by Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) based in the Turkey. When comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TKC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TKC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in TKC has decreased by -1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,895,569 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.39 million, following the sale of -115,155 additional shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Investment Management B made another increased to its shares in TKC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,224 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,981,234.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TKC holdings by 127.90% and now holds 1.56 million TKC shares valued at $4.64 million with the added 0.88 million shares during the period. TKC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.90% at present.