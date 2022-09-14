The share price of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) fell to $23.04 per share on Tuesday from $23.55. While Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARGO fell by -55.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.29 to $19.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Compass Point Upgraded Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ARGO. Compass Point also Downgraded ARGO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Raymond James February 09, 2022d the rating to Outperform on February 09, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $60. Compass Point February 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARGO, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ARGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ARGO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARGO is recording an average volume of 262.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a gain of 17.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.75, showing growth from the present price of $23.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ARGO has increased by 5.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,358,780 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.93 million, following the purchase of 181,329 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,317,697.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 113,037 position in ARGO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional 62130.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.02%, now holding 2.0 million shares worth $39.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ARGO holdings by 0.69% and now holds 1.95 million ARGO shares valued at $38.19 million with the added 13262.0 shares during the period. ARGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.20% at present.