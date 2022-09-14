The share price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rose to $298.09 per share on Tuesday from $296.97. While Albemarle Corporation has overperformed by 0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 30.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $302.54 to $169.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.53% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Sector Weight. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ALB. UBS also Downgraded ALB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $260 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2022. Wells Fargo May 12, 2022d the rating to Overweight on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $215 to $285. BofA Securities February 01, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALB, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $280 for ALB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ALB’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.58 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Albemarle Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALB is recording an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 11.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $297.99, showing decline from the present price of $298.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Chemicals sector, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is based in the USA. When comparing Albemarle Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 134.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,298,490 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.56 billion, following the purchase of 95,515 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -166,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.53 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,706,758.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -63,987 position in ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.91%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $1.05 billion. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.