1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) closed Tuesday at $6.33 per share, down from $6.78 a day earlier. While 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has underperformed by -6.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLWS fell by -79.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.72 to $6.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on March 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLWS. DA Davidson also Upgraded FLWS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2021. DA Davidson June 02, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for FLWS, as published in its report on June 02, 2020. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 01, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $23 for FLWS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLWS is recording an average volume of 654.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a loss of -5.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $6.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLWS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLWS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLWS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FLWS has increased by 4.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,269,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.69 million, following the purchase of 98,548 additional shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Grou made another decreased to its shares in FLWS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -53,171 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,879,317.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC added a 394,055 position in FLWS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.32%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $11.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its FLWS holdings by 0.07% and now holds 1.27 million FLWS shares valued at $11.01 million with the added 910.0 shares during the period. FLWS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.00% at present.