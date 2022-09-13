The share price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose to $6.41 per share on Monday from $6.33. While SoFi Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOFI fell by -58.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.65 to $4.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.77% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SOFI. MoffettNathanson also rated SOFI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 16, 2022d the rating to Equal-Weight on March 16, 2022, and set its price target from $18 to $10. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SOFI, as published in its report on March 07, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for SOFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SoFi Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SOFI is recording an average volume of 39.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 11.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.54, showing growth from the present price of $6.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoFi Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SOFI has increased by 21.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 61,081,271 shares of the stock, with a value of $385.42 million, following the purchase of 10,799,611 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SOFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 122.98%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its SOFI holdings by 67.36% and now holds 10.27 million SOFI shares valued at $64.81 million with the added 4.13 million shares during the period. SOFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.20% at present.