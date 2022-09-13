The share price of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rose to $23.95 per share on Monday from $23.82. While Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIX fell by -39.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.24 to $19.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) to Sector Weight. A report published by Citigroup on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SIX. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded SIX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 21, 2022. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on April 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $56. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SIX, as published in its report on March 04, 2022. Citigroup’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for SIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SIX is recording an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a gain of 6.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.45, showing growth from the present price of $23.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Leisure sector, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is based in the USA. When comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. H Partners Management LLC’s position in SIX has increased by 10.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,500,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $238.03 million, following the purchase of 1,025,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SIX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 881,797 additional shares for a total stake of worth $202.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,942,548.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 178,351 position in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.64%, now holding 3.17 million shares worth $71.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its SIX holdings by 239.24% and now holds 2.63 million SIX shares valued at $59.61 million with the added 1.85 million shares during the period. SIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.11% at present.