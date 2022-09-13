As of Monday, RLX Technology Inc.’s (NYSE:RLX) stock closed at $1.40, up from $1.37 the previous day. While RLX Technology Inc. has overperformed by 2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX fell by -75.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.84 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.32% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. China Renaissance also rated RLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RLX is recording 6.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a gain of 4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.34, showing growth from the present price of $1.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

The Tobacco market is dominated by RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) based in the China. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 398.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,853 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,335,135.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -1,749,940 position in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 9.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 355.75%, now holding 12.37 million shares worth $20.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RLX holdings by -7.82% and now holds 8.33 million RLX shares valued at $13.49 million with the lessened -0.71 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.80% at present.