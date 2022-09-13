A share of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) closed at $33.56 per share on Monday, down from $34.45 day before. While Livent Corporation has underperformed by -2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTHM rose by 32.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.38 to $19.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) to Hold. A report published by Deutsche Bank on May 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LTHM. Cowen also Upgraded LTHM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 04, 2022. Vertical Research January 04, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LTHM, as published in its report on January 04, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for LTHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Livent Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LTHM is registering an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.69%, with a gain of 9.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.10, showing decline from the present price of $33.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Livent Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Chemicals market, Livent Corporation (LTHM) is based in the USA. When comparing Livent Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 805.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LTHM has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,810,311 shares of the stock, with a value of $592.64 million, following the purchase of 8,660 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LTHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 228,627 additional shares for a total stake of worth $433.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,424,029.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 783,757 position in LTHM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 99374.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.91%, now holding 5.29 million shares worth $131.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its LTHM holdings by -22.53% and now holds 4.57 million LTHM shares valued at $113.86 million with the lessened -1.33 million shares during the period. LTHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.