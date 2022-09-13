Currently, Zillow Group Inc.’s (Z) stock is trading at $35.78, marking a fall of -3.64% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -65.61% below its 52-week high of $104.05 and 25.06% above its 52-week low of $28.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.93% below the high and +8.98% above the low.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, Z’s SMA-200 is $45.71.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 0.82.

How does Zillow Group Inc. (Z) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.67 in simple terms.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z): Earnings History

If we examine Zillow Group Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, slashing the consensus of $0.32. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.15, resulting in a 46.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.47 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.32. That was a difference of $0.15 and a surprise of 46.90%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Zillow Group Inc. (Z). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.15% of shares. A total of 580 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 98.38% of its stock and 108.28% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holding total of 36.39 million shares that make 20.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.29 billion.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 22.97 million shares of Z, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 816.22 million.

An overview of Zillow Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Zillow Group Inc. (Z) traded 3,437,884 shares per day, with a moving average of $34.95 and price change of -3.84. With the moving average of $35.60 and a price change of +1.55, about 3,437,154 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, Z’s 100-day average volume is 4,417,917 shares, alongside a moving average of $36.71 and a price change of -10.04.