As of Monday, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock closed at $5.75, up from $5.70 the previous day. While Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGMO fell by -40.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.49 to $3.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.87% in the last 200 days.

On June 13, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) recommending Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 04, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SGMO. Guggenheim also rated SGMO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Hold rating on January 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $16. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SGMO, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from September 08, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SGMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGMO is recording 1.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 3.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SGMO has increased by 15.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,319,778 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.56 million, following the purchase of 1,489,625 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SGMO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -383,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,576,997.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 634,162 position in SGMO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 35856.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.46%, now holding 7.74 million shares worth $33.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management increased its SGMO holdings by 5.66% and now holds 3.78 million SGMO shares valued at $16.22 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. SGMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.20% at present.