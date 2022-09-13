The share price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) rose to $11.12 per share on Monday from $10.69. While American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has overperformed by 4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEO fell by -58.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.19 to $9.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.65% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2022, Cowen Downgraded American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to Market Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on July 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AEO. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded AEO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 17, 2022. Morgan Stanley May 31, 2022d the rating to Underweight on May 31, 2022, and set its price target from $22 to $8. JP Morgan May 27, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AEO, as published in its report on May 27, 2022. Citigroup’s report from May 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for AEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of AEO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AEO is recording an average volume of 6.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.43%, with a loss of -0.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.27, showing growth from the present price of $11.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is based in the USA. When comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -140.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in AEO has decreased by -17.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,857,448 shares of the stock, with a value of $239.08 million, following the sale of -4,290,174 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 555,148 additional shares for a total stake of worth $199.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,542,881.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 50,453 position in AEO. Select Equity Group LP sold an additional -5.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.64%, now holding 12.12 million shares worth $145.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its AEO holdings by -1.70% and now holds 7.63 million AEO shares valued at $91.84 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period.