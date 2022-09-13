In the current trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s (ALLR) stock is trading at the price of $1.47, a gain of 26.37% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -91.95% less than its 52-week high of $18.20 and 45.15% better than its 52-week low of $1.01. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.32% below the high and +40.59% above the low.

How does Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR): Earnings History

If we examine Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.52, beating the consensus of -$0.42. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.1, resulting in a -23.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.52 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.42. That was a difference of -$0.1 and a surprise of -23.80%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 18.55% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.32% of its stock and 2.85% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc holding total of 94082.0 shares that make 0.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.13 million.

The securities firm Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 86355.0 shares of ALLR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) traded 723,897 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2480 and price change of +0.31. With the moving average of $1.2125 and a price change of +0.12, about 349,971 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ALLR’s 100-day average volume is 257,857 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5339 and a price change of -0.57.