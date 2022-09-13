As of Monday, Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock closed at $1.06, up from $1.04 the previous day. While Compugen Ltd. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -83.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.48 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.63% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

One of the most important indicators of Compugen Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CGEN is recording 1.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.71%, with a loss of -7.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.88, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CGEN has increased by 5.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,781,621 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.36 million, following the purchase of 552,817 additional shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas, made another decreased to its shares in CGEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -501,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,363,945.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -3,462 position in CGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.02%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $2.09 million. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.90% at present.