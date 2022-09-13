A share of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) closed at $11.01 per share on Monday, up from $10.60 day before. While Robinhood Markets Inc. has overperformed by 3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD fell by -73.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.84 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.94% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to Underweight. A report published by Goldman on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HOOD. Atlantic Equities also Downgraded HOOD shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. Goldman April 08, 2022d the rating to Sell on April 08, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $13. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for HOOD, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Citigroup’s report from January 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for HOOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -43.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HOOD is registering an average volume of 14.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 16.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.76, showing growth from the present price of $11.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HOOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HOOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HOOD has increased by 9.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,650,314 shares of the stock, with a value of $395.04 million, following the purchase of 3,606,038 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HOOD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.55%.

At the end of the first quarter, Iconiq Capital LLC decreased its HOOD holdings by -4.12% and now holds 14.48 million HOOD shares valued at $131.07 million with the lessened -0.62 million shares during the period. HOOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.30% at present.