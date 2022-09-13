As of Monday, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EWTX) stock closed at $13.58, up from $12.42 the previous day. While Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 9.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWTX fell by -15.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.98 to $5.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.39% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) to Sell. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on April 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for EWTX. Goldman also rated EWTX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2022.

Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

One of the most important indicators of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 27.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EWTX is recording 228.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.02%, with a gain of 26.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.25, showing growth from the present price of $13.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EWTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EWTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in EWTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -832,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,850,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its EWTX holdings by -3.86% and now holds 2.54 million EWTX shares valued at $24.54 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period.