As of Monday, Gevo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock closed at $2.83, down from $2.84 the previous day. While Gevo Inc. has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEVO fell by -59.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.93 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.00% in the last 200 days.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on August 24, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GEVO. Rodman & Renshaw resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for GEVO, as published in its report on January 13, 2017. UBS’s report from September 26, 2012 suggests a price prediction of $1 for GEVO shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gevo Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GEVO is recording 10.96M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a gain of 0.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEVO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gevo Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEVO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEVO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in GEVO has increased by 48.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,309,857 shares of the stock, with a value of $103.81 million, following the purchase of 11,479,096 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GEVO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,553,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $53.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,078,479.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 298,430 position in GEVO. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 5.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4,124.38%, now holding 5.97 million shares worth $17.57 million. GEVO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.30% at present.