The share price of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) rose to $18.20 per share on Monday from $17.63. While DraftKings Inc. has overperformed by 3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG fell by -70.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.49 to $9.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for DKNG. JMP Securities also rated DKNG shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DKNG, as published in its report on May 16, 2022. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of DraftKings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DKNG is recording an average volume of 19.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 17.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.37, showing growth from the present price of $18.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DKNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DKNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DKNG has increased by 18.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,809,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $436.75 million, following the purchase of 4,895,270 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DKNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,859,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $347.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,275,813.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 5,221,132 position in DKNG. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 24057.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.18%, now holding 13.35 million shares worth $183.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DKNG holdings by 4.64% and now holds 12.38 million DKNG shares valued at $170.04 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.