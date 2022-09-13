Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) marked $5.63 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $5.45. While Latham Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -69.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.25 to $5.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.42% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) to Sell. A report published by BofA Securities on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SWIM. BofA Securities also rated SWIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on May 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Latham Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 858.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SWIM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.29%, with a loss of -0.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.31, showing growth from the present price of $5.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -14.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,645,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.97 million, following the sale of -1,314,115 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,212,540 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,273,928.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -19,652 position in SWIM. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.41%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $12.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Weatherbie Capital LLC decreased its SWIM holdings by -70.69% and now holds 1.7 million SWIM shares valued at $9.31 million with the lessened -4.09 million shares during the period. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.