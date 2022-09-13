Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) marked $20.18 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $19.36. While Arcellx Inc. has overperformed by 4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 20, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on March 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ACLX. BofA Securities also rated ACLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 01, 2022.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Arcellx Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 374.94K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ACLX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a gain of 11.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s position in ACLX has increased by 61.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,470,559 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.21 million, following the purchase of 937,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in ACLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 675,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $45.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,200,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its ACLX holdings by -3.67% and now holds 1.17 million ACLX shares valued at $24.16 million with the lessened 44343.0 shares during the period. ACLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.80% at present.