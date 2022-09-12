As of Friday, Latch Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock closed at $1.39, up from $1.35 the previous day. While Latch Inc. has overperformed by 2.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTCH fell by -90.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.83 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) to Underperform. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded LTCH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 25, 2022. Keefe Bruyette Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on February 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Colliers Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LTCH, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11.50 for LTCH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Latch Inc. (LTCH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Latch Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LTCH is recording 1.88M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.88%, with a gain of 37.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.29, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTCH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latch Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTCH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTCH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LTCH has decreased by -21.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,671,492 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.01 million, following the sale of -1,876,476 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its LTCH holdings by -72.59% and now holds 3.15 million LTCH shares valued at $3.78 million with the lessened -8.34 million shares during the period. LTCH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.80% at present.