The share price of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) rose to $2.55 per share on Friday from $2.42. While Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has overperformed by 5.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KC fell by -92.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.00 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.29% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) to Neutral. JP Morgan also Downgraded KC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman January 03, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KC, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. Nomura’s report from September 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for KC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KC is recording an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.80%, with a loss of -22.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.03, showing growth from the present price of $2.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo’s position in KC has increased by 0.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,072,308 shares of the stock, with a value of $36.32 million, following the purchase of 51,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in KC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,504,850 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,201,126.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 1,737,779 position in KC. Massachusetts Financial Services sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.34%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $10.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its KC holdings by -50.92% and now holds 3.21 million KC shares valued at $10.53 million with the lessened -3.33 million shares during the period. KC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.20% at present.