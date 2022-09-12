IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) closed Friday at $2.09 per share, down from $2.14 a day earlier. While IMARA Inc. has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMRA fell by -52.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.57 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) to Equal-Weight. Citigroup also Upgraded IMRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 17, 2020. Citigroup June 30, 2020d the rating to Neutral on June 30, 2020, and set its price target from $30 to $34. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IMRA, as published in its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for IMRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IMARA Inc. (IMRA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of IMARA Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IMRA is recording an average volume of 2.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.75%, with a gain of 88.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing decline from the present price of $2.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IMARA Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BML Capital Management LLC’s position in IMRA has decreased by -7.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,017,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.53 million, following the sale of -236,801 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,432,722.

During the first quarter, Woodline Partners LP subtracted a -73,724 position in IMRA. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 39007.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.68%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $1.02 million. IMRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.50% at present.