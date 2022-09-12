Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) marked $2.75 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $2.85. While Quhuo Limited has underperformed by -3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -90.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.40 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.17% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On August 04, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quhuo Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 84.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.74%, with a loss of -24.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.