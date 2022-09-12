A share of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) closed at $6.83 per share on Friday, up from $6.56 day before. While Cano Health Inc. has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANO fell by -48.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) recommending Hold. A report published by Raymond James on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CANO. BofA Securities also Downgraded CANO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on May 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CANO, as published in its report on April 20, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from April 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for CANO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cano Health Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CANO is registering an average volume of 4.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 11.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.16, showing growth from the present price of $6.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cano Health Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CANO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CANO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CANO has increased by 4.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,630,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $180.45 million, following the purchase of 1,148,055 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CANO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,882,952 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,429,182.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC subtracted a -675,000 position in CANO. JPMorgan Investment Management, I purchased an additional 4.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 70.15%, now holding 10.22 million shares worth $62.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CANO holdings by 223.25% and now holds 10.05 million CANO shares valued at $61.22 million with the added 6.94 million shares during the period. CANO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.50% at present.