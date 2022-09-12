As of Friday, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RETA) stock closed at $26.50, down from $27.07 the previous day. While Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RETA fell by -75.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.80 to $18.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.88% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Goldman started tracking Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) recommending Buy. A report published by SVB Leerink on December 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for RETA. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded RETA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2021. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on May 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $236. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RETA, as published in its report on April 26, 2021. Stifel’s report from July 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $280 for RETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -63.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -190.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RETA is recording 727.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.01%, with a gain of 3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.67, showing growth from the present price of $26.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in RETA has decreased by -8.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,009,660 shares of the stock, with a value of $123.02 million, following the sale of -386,879 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,896,901.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RETA holdings by 2.66% and now holds 1.88 million RETA shares valued at $57.55 million with the added 48581.0 shares during the period. RETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.70% at present.