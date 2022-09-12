Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) marked $1.74 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.65. While Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 5.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCO fell by -27.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.63% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barrington Research on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCO. JP Morgan October 19, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CCO, as published in its report on October 19, 2020. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.70M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.29%, with a gain of 10.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.38, showing growth from the present price of $1.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pacific Investment Management Co’s position in CCO has decreased by -0.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 104,872,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $162.55 million, following the sale of -561,112 additional shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,422,256 additional shares for a total stake of worth $68.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,421,580.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 3,708,283 position in CCO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 50672.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.21%, now holding 24.18 million shares worth $37.48 million. CCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.