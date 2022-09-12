In Friday’s session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) marked $17.68 per share, up from $17.25 in the previous session. While ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CHPT fell by -19.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.72 to $8.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.40% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CHPT. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also rated CHPT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 21, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 22, 2022, but set its price target from $35 to $24. JP Morgan January 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CHPT, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. CapitalOne’s report from November 24, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for CHPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 101.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CHPT has an average volume of 10.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.12%, with a gain of 15.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.26, showing growth from the present price of $17.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CHPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CHPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CHPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CHPT has increased by 7.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,792,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $314.18 million, following the purchase of 1,491,244 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $118.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,819,268.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -91,581 position in CHPT. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 3.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 209.62%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $86.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its CHPT holdings by 0.01% and now holds 4.58 million CHPT shares valued at $69.23 million with the added 445.0 shares during the period. CHPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.90% at present.