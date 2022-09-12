Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) closed Friday at $1.35 per share, up from $1.29 a day earlier. While Skillz Inc. has overperformed by 4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKLZ fell by -88.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.13 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.64% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) to Hold. A report published by Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SKLZ. Wedbush also reiterated SKLZ shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 24, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated the rating as Sector Perform on February 24, 2022, but set its price target from $12 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SKLZ, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Citigroup’s report from February 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for SKLZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Skillz Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SKLZ is recording an average volume of 7.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a gain of 3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.07, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKLZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Skillz Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKLZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKLZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SKLZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 79.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 8,162,368 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,366,591.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,552,943 position in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -5.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.17%, now holding 10.42 million shares worth $16.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SKLZ holdings by 34.63% and now holds 9.4 million SKLZ shares valued at $14.85 million with the added 2.42 million shares during the period. SKLZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.10% at present.