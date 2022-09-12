Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) marked $11.00 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $9.93. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 10.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY rose by 13.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $2.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.26% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 300.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.51M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PGY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.75%, with a loss of -2.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in PGY has increased by 14.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,211,258 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.49 billion, following the purchase of 7,500,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Pla increased its PGY holdings by 650.01% and now holds 1.5 million PGY shares valued at $37.23 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.