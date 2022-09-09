A share of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) closed at $1.26 per share on Thursday, down from $1.29 day before. While Zhihu Inc. has underperformed by -2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZH fell by -88.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.08 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) to Neutral. JP Morgan also Downgraded ZH shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $1.80 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman February 18, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 18, 2022, and set its price target from $12.80 to $5.40. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZH, as published in its report on December 30, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ZH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. China Renaissance also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zhihu Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZH is registering an average volume of 3.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a loss of -2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.81, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zhihu Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in ZH has increased by 34.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,661,149 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.83 million, following the purchase of 6,279,087 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in ZH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 42.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,162,324 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,615,767.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 29,256 position in ZH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 184.77%, now holding 4.56 million shares worth $5.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. increased its ZH holdings by 50.00% and now holds 3.0 million ZH shares valued at $3.75 million with the added 1.0 million shares during the period. ZH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.60% at present.