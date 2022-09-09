TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) marked $7.59 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $7.56. While TuSimple Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSP fell by -80.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.79 to $5.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2022, China Renaissance Upgraded TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TSP. Citigroup also rated TSP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 17, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TSP, as published in its report on December 07, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from May 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for TSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.82M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TSP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a gain of 5.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.17, showing growth from the present price of $7.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TuSimple Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in TSP has increased by 4.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,564,321 shares of the stock, with a value of $135.1 million, following the purchase of 548,385 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TSP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,234,409 additional shares for a total stake of worth $109.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,972,571.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 580,000 position in TSP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 3.87 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 127.16%, now holding 6.92 million shares worth $68.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, decreased its TSP holdings by -2.40% and now holds 5.44 million TSP shares valued at $54.19 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. TSP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.80% at present.