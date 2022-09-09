Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) closed Thursday at $41.79 per share, down from $45.42 a day earlier. While Verint Systems Inc. has underperformed by -7.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNT fell by -6.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.39 to $39.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.45% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On April 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) to Neutral. A report published by Cowen on September 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VRNT. Evercore ISI also rated VRNT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 02, 2021. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 10, 2020, but set its price target from $64 to $66. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRNT, as published in its report on November 12, 2019. Needham’s report from October 23, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $53 for VRNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Verint Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VRNT is recording an average volume of 441.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -13.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.33, showing growth from the present price of $41.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verint Systems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNT has increased by 6.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,168,791 shares of the stock, with a value of $281.73 million, following the purchase of 377,722 additional shares during the last quarter. Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt made another decreased to its shares in VRNT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -50,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $237.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,203,514.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 138,867 position in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.80%, now holding 3.59 million shares worth $163.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its VRNT holdings by -7.44% and now holds 3.3 million VRNT shares valued at $150.72 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period.