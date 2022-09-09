Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) closed Thursday at $14.99 per share, up from $14.70 a day earlier. While Lucid Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LCID fell by -20.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.75 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.70% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) recommending Outperform. A report published by Redburn on January 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LCID. Citigroup also rated LCID shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2021. Guggenheim Initiated an Neutral rating on December 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LCID, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from September 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for LCID shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18326.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lucid Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LCID is recording an average volume of 16.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a loss of -2.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.58, showing growth from the present price of $14.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LCID is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lucid Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LCID shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LCID appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LCID has increased by 5.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,189,430 shares of the stock, with a value of $733.46 million, following the purchase of 2,268,710 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LCID during the first quarter, upping its stake by 91.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 9,174,599 additional shares for a total stake of worth $350.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,212,861.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 4,841,301 position in LCID. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 35.82%, now holding 8.24 million shares worth $150.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its LCID holdings by -1.42% and now holds 7.47 million LCID shares valued at $136.39 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. LCID shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.70% at present.