As of Thursday, Payoneer Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock closed at $6.52, down from $6.55 the previous day. While Payoneer Global Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYO fell by -33.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.16 to $3.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.77% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) to Buy. A report published by Needham on March 04, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PAYO. Goldman also rated PAYO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 10, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on September 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $12.50. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PAYO, as published in its report on August 03, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from July 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for PAYO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Payoneer Global Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PAYO is recording 3.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a loss of -1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $6.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Payoneer Global Inc. Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) based in the USA. When comparing Payoneer Global Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 465.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 106.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in PAYO has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,656,956 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.37 million, following the sale of -12,097 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PAYO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.82%.

PAYO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.