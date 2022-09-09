As of Thursday, Dana Incorporated’s (NYSE:DAN) stock closed at $14.54, down from $14.79 the previous day. While Dana Incorporated has underperformed by -1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAN fell by -32.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.59 to $13.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.74% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for DAN. Barclays April 07, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on April 07, 2022, and set its price target from $24 to $18. BofA Securities September 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for DAN, as published in its report on September 16, 2021. Barclays’s report from April 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for DAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Investors in Dana Incorporated will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dana Incorporated’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DAN is recording 1.10M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -6.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.40, showing growth from the present price of $14.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dana Incorporated Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by Dana Incorporated (DAN) based in the USA. When comparing Dana Incorporated shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -84.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -556,530 additional shares for a total stake of worth $233.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,902,340.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -111,967 position in DAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.69%, now holding 7.71 million shares worth $129.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its DAN holdings by 24.67% and now holds 6.3 million DAN shares valued at $105.64 million with the added 1.25 million shares during the period. DAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.