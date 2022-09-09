3M Company (NYSE:MMM) marked $119.27 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $120.55. While 3M Company has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MMM fell by -36.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $188.51 to $115.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.37% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein started tracking 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 27, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for MMM. Morgan Stanley also reiterated MMM shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $131 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 27, 2022. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Neutral on July 27, 2022, but set its price target from $130 to $140. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for MMM, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from July 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for MMM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

MMM currently pays a dividend of $5.96 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 3M Company’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MMM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.07, showing growth from the present price of $119.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MMM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 3M Company Shares?

The USA based company 3M Company (MMM) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Industrial Machinery. When comparing 3M Company shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MMM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MMM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MMM has increased by 1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,601,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.53 billion, following the purchase of 558,579 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MMM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 94,802 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.68 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,685,523.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 358,719 position in MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Managem purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.92%, now holding 11.98 million shares worth $1.72 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its MMM holdings by -6.53% and now holds 10.43 million MMM shares valued at $1.49 billion with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. MMM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.90% at present.