A share of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) closed at $3.21 per share on Thursday, up from $3.13 day before. While Oatly Group AB has overperformed by 2.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTLY fell by -80.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.55 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.90% in the last 200 days.

On January 27, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) recommending Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on January 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OTLY. HSBC Securities also rated OTLY shares as ‘Reduce’, setting a target price of $7.80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 30, 2021. Morgan Stanley November 18, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for OTLY, as published in its report on November 18, 2021. Truist’s report from November 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for OTLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oatly Group AB’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OTLY is registering an average volume of 3.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.55%, with a loss of -0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.53, showing growth from the present price of $3.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OTLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oatly Group AB Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in OTLY has increased by 56.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,811,549 shares of the stock, with a value of $140.66 million, following the purchase of 13,645,597 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in OTLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,470,682 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,870,819.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,068,922 position in OTLY. DWS Investment GmbH purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.16%, now holding 4.42 million shares worth $16.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its OTLY holdings by 43.92% and now holds 2.91 million OTLY shares valued at $10.82 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. OTLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.00% at present.