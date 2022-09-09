As of Thursday, Kanzhun Limited’s (NASDAQ:BZ) stock closed at $22.12, down from $22.71 the previous day. While Kanzhun Limited has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BZ fell by -42.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.22 to $13.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.11% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, UBS Upgraded Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) to Buy. Jefferies also rated BZ shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2021. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BZ, as published in its report on July 23, 2021.

Analysis of Kanzhun Limited (BZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kanzhun Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BZ is recording 3.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.80, showing growth from the present price of $22.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kanzhun Limited Shares?

The Staffing & Employment Services market is dominated by Kanzhun Limited (BZ) based in the China. When comparing Kanzhun Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 112.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 106.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BZ has increased by 16.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,491,053 shares of the stock, with a value of $481.74 million, following the purchase of 2,971,647 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in BZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,308,919 additional shares for a total stake of worth $279.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,871,541.

During the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC added a 4,374,848 position in BZ. UBS Asset Management Switzerland purchased an additional 3.37 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.36%, now holding 10.49 million shares worth $246.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its BZ holdings by 48.10% and now holds 6.43 million BZ shares valued at $151.11 million with the added 2.09 million shares during the period. BZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.40% at present.