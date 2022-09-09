Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) closed Thursday at $6.50 per share, down from $6.56 a day earlier. While Liberty Latin America Ltd. has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LILAK fell by -53.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.20 to $6.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2020, Goldman Upgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) to Buy. A report published by Scotiabank on September 28, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for LILAK. Goldman also rated LILAK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2018. Pivotal Research Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LILAK, as published in its report on November 07, 2016. Pivotal Research Group’s report from October 05, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $45 for LILAK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Pivotal Research Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LILAK is recording an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.48, showing growth from the present price of $6.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Latin America Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LILAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LILAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Genesis Investment Management LLP made another decreased to its shares in LILAK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -454,360 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,522,355.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -139,097 position in LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.44%, now holding 7.93 million shares worth $58.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its LILAK holdings by 0.94% and now holds 4.83 million LILAK shares valued at $35.44 million with the added 45152.0 shares during the period. LILAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.12% at present.