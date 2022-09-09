The share price of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) fell to $9.04 per share on Thursday from $9.11. While Apartment Investment and Management Company has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIV rose by 25.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.79 to $5.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.62% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2020, Scotiabank Upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) to Sector Perform. A report published by Citigroup on September 18, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AIV. Goldman September 09, 2020d the rating to Neutral on September 09, 2020, and set its price target from $48 to $41. SunTrust June 18, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AIV, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Apartment Investment and Management Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AIV is recording an average volume of 1.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Apartment Investment and Management Company Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AIV has increased by 0.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,955,307 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.67 million, following the purchase of 161,756 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AIV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -482,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $161.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,420,797.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 5,566,855 position in AIV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.19%, now holding 11.25 million shares worth $93.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Long Pond Capital LP increased its AIV holdings by 7.82% and now holds 10.76 million AIV shares valued at $89.52 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. AIV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.