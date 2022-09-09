Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) marked $15.72 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $15.80. While Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCKT fell by -53.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.87 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.36% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) recommending Outperform. Stifel also rated RCKT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RCKT, as published in its report on December 16, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)

In order to gain a clear picture of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 756.02K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RCKT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.77%, with a gain of 2.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.10, showing growth from the present price of $15.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in RCKT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -66,512 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,406,129.

During the first quarter, Westfield Capital Management Co. added a 1,159,668 position in RCKT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.97%, now holding 3.29 million shares worth $47.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RCKT holdings by 1.47% and now holds 3.28 million RCKT shares valued at $47.61 million with the added 47421.0 shares during the period.