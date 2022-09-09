As of Thursday, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:OWL) stock closed at $11.31, up from $11.26 the previous day. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has overperformed by 0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -23.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.89 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.48% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) recommending Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on June 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for OWL. BofA Securities also rated OWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Investors in Blue Owl Capital Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OWL is recording 3.39M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in OWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,185,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $569.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 49,953,284.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OWL holdings by 5.89% and now holds 35.26 million OWL shares valued at $402.35 million with the added 1.96 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.