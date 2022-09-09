A share of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) closed at $28.65 per share on Thursday, up from $28.46 day before. While KB Home has overperformed by 0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KBH fell by -31.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.20 to $24.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.61% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KBH. Wolfe Research also Downgraded KBH shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. Wolfe Research March 28, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for KBH, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for KBH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

It’s important to note that KBH shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

KB Home’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KBH is registering an average volume of 1.60M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.43, showing growth from the present price of $28.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KB Home Shares?

A giant in the Residential Construction market, KB Home (KBH) is based in the USA. When comparing KB Home shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KBH has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,147,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $298.56 million, following the sale of -10,137 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KBH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,886,560.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 2,115,103 position in KBH. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.95%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $129.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its KBH holdings by -2.53% and now holds 3.59 million KBH shares valued at $117.29 million with the lessened 93109.0 shares during the period. KBH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.