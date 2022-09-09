As of Thursday, Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE:F) stock closed at $15.47, up from $15.43 the previous day. While Ford Motor Company has overperformed by 0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, F rose by 18.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.87 to $10.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.51% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Citigroup Reiterated Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on July 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for F. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded F shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2022. Wells Fargo May 12, 2022d the rating to Underweight on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $24 to $12. Berenberg initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for F, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Investors in Ford Motor Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ford Motor Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and F is recording 61.54M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 1.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $15.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether F is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ford Motor Company Shares?

The Auto Manufacturers market is dominated by Ford Motor Company (F) based in the USA. When comparing Ford Motor Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in F shares?

The recent increase in stakes in F appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in F has increased by 0.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 311,792,103 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.58 billion, following the purchase of 2,095,031 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in F during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -8,952,611 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.62 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 178,257,972.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -6,737,310 position in F. Newport Trust Co. purchased an additional 1.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.78%, now holding 148.22 million shares worth $2.18 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its F holdings by 1.96% and now holds 69.36 million F shares valued at $1.02 billion with the added 1.33 million shares during the period. F shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.