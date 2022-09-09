A share of FIGS Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) closed at $11.43 per share on Thursday, up from $11.22 day before. While FIGS Inc. has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIGS fell by -72.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.39 to $6.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for FIGS. Goldman also Downgraded FIGS shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2022. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on June 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. BofA Securities May 16, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FIGS, as published in its report on May 16, 2022. Truist’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32 for FIGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of FIGS Inc. (FIGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

FIGS Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FIGS is registering an average volume of 3.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a loss of -1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.59, showing growth from the present price of $11.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FIGS Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Manufacturing market, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) is based in the USA. When comparing FIGS Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 62.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 109.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIGS has increased by 34.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,291,158 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.35 million, following the purchase of 2,888,135 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in FIGS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -7,603,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $108.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,259,500.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 3,482,824 position in FIGS. Franklin Advisers, Inc. sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.38%, now holding 8.38 million shares worth $88.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FIGS holdings by 200.98% and now holds 6.04 million FIGS shares valued at $63.83 million with the added 4.03 million shares during the period. FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.70% at present.