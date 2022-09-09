The share price of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) rose to $76.41 per share on Thursday from $75.66. While Darling Ingredients Inc. has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAR rose by 3.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $87.59 to $55.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.65% in the last 200 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

On September 08, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Cowen on April 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for DAR. Raymond James also rated DAR shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $95 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2021. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on July 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $86. BMO Capital Markets June 25, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DAR, as published in its report on June 25, 2021. Citigroup’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for DAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DAR is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.60%, with a gain of 0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.00, showing growth from the present price of $76.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darling Ingredients Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is based in the USA. When comparing Darling Ingredients Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DAR has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,156,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.12 billion, following the purchase of 42,912 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in DAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 208,794 additional shares for a total stake of worth $860.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,425,769.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -360,977 position in DAR. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -3.62 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.19%, now holding 5.62 million shares worth $389.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DAR holdings by 1.36% and now holds 4.62 million DAR shares valued at $319.89 million with the added 61858.0 shares during the period. DAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.90% at present.