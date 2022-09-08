As of Wednesday, Wingstop Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WING) stock closed at $139.76, up from $132.04 the previous day. While Wingstop Inc. has overperformed by 5.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WING fell by -18.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $181.00 to $67.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.46% in the last 200 days.

On July 29, 2022, Stifel Downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) to Hold. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 21, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for WING. Citigroup also rated WING shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2022. Piper Sandler March 18, 2022d the rating to Underweight on March 18, 2022, and set its price target from $195 to $102. Northcoast March 16, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for WING, as published in its report on March 16, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $184 for WING shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

Investors in Wingstop Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.76 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wingstop Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WING is recording 807.36K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.53%, with a gain of 26.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $130.32, showing decline from the present price of $139.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wingstop Inc. Shares?

The Restaurants market is dominated by Wingstop Inc. (WING) based in the USA. When comparing Wingstop Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 104.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in WING has increased by 0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,362,008 shares of the stock, with a value of $424.22 million, following the purchase of 29,899 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WING during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,417 additional shares for a total stake of worth $395.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,136,984.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 127,637 position in WING. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 13267.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.48%, now holding 2.75 million shares worth $346.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its WING holdings by 17.63% and now holds 2.29 million WING shares valued at $289.14 million with the added 0.34 million shares during the period.